Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ciena worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,560. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.