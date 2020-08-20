Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Icon were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $199.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.25.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.