Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.