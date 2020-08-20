Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 85,399 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of CAE worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CAE by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after buying an additional 5,090,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 491,018 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 90.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,878,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 771,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,501,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 336,286 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

