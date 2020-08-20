Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

