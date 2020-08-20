Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,291 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 297,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Grid by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after purchasing an additional 154,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 18.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 390,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.