Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,235 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -221.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

