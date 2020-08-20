Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $8.94 Million Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $65.34 on Thursday. MSG Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

