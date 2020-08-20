Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,664 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $499.03 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.78 and a 200-day moving average of $439.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

