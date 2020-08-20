Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $8.81 Million Investment in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.49% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $3,019,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $1,768,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.02 million, a PE ratio of -62.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.