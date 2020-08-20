Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,630 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of James River Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other James River Group news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

