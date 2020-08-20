Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNKN opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.