Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.39 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

