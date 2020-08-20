Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.14% of Teekay Tankers worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNK. DNB Markets raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

