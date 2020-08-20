Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 98.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

KEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

