Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 723 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Copa worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Copa by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bradesco Corretora cut Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CPA opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

