$0.14 EPS Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. InterDigital Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $898,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

