Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

CDNA opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,817 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,483. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 7.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 247,186 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Earnings History and Estimates for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

