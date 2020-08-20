Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.58 ($33.63).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €27.94 ($32.87) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.60 and a 200 day moving average of €24.80. The firm has a market cap of $890.24 million and a PE ratio of 126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

