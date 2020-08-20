American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

