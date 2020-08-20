AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Cfra downgraded shares of AEGON to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.
AEG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AEGON by 317.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
