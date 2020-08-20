AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Cfra downgraded shares of AEGON to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

AEG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AEGON by 317.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

