Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.48.

Shares of AAP opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

