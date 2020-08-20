Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.48.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 833,349 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 276,805 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after buying an additional 425,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after buying an additional 198,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.