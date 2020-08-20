cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

YCBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of cbdMD from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

In other news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in cbdMD by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 530,758 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the first quarter worth $651,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in cbdMD by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in cbdMD by 144.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 229,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in cbdMD by 113.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,778 shares in the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

