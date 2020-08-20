Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Laurentian

Laurentian reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Laurentian currently has a $8.65 target price on the stock.

USAS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $6,889,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Americas Silver by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 660,743 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Americas Silver by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 981.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 184,915 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,072,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 173,520 shares during the period.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

