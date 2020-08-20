RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RWE. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock opened at €32.67 ($38.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €32.69 and its 200 day moving average is €29.52. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.