Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €109.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.08 ($108.33).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €78.36 ($92.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €79.85 and a 200-day moving average of €76.53. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.52.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

