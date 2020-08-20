Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Dawson James upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 170.83%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

