AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMAG. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.97.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 520,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,406,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

