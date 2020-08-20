AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

AHCO opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.38 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.