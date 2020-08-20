BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.29.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.