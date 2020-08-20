BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

