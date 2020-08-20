BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

