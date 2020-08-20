bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $124.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 63.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.