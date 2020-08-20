VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rheinmetall Given a €109.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Rheinmetall Given a €109.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist
AdaptHealth Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
AdaptHealth Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report