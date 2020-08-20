Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 33.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 487,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 121,042 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,538.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,381,056 shares of company stock worth $17,514,630 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.