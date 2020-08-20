Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1,406.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Quidel worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quidel by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Quidel by 14.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $248.83 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and have sold 91,390 shares valued at $18,544,131. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

