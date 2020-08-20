Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Emcor Group worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

