Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,966 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 274,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,611 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,742,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VC opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

