Colin Love Sells 15,000 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Replimune Group stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Replimune Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Replimune Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,395,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

