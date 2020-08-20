Dean S. Adler Sells 6,226 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $333,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 248.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after acquiring an additional 108,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 226.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

