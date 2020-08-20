Dean S. Adler Sells 6,226 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $333,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SAFE stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $67.18.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.