Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $411.45 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

