Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $411.45 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Colin Love Sells 15,000 Shares of Replimune Group Inc Stock
Colin Love Sells 15,000 Shares of Replimune Group Inc Stock
Dean S. Adler Sells 6,226 Shares of Safehold Inc Stock
Dean S. Adler Sells 6,226 Shares of Safehold Inc Stock
Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Stock
Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Stock
Hélène Hallak Sells 46,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc Stock
Hélène Hallak Sells 46,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc Stock
Lanxess Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts
Lanxess Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts
RWE Given a €37.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
RWE Given a €37.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report