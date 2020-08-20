Hélène Hallak Sells 46,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Stock

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,119.
Shares of MDF stock opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.