Hélène Hallak Sells 46,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Stock

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,119.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

