Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.44 ($65.22).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €49.31 ($58.01) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.11.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

