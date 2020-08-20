RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RWE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

FRA:RWE opened at €32.67 ($38.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.52. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

