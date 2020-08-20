RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RWE. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €32.67 ($38.44) on Wednesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.52.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

