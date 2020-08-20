RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RWE. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €32.67 ($38.44) on Wednesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.52.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Colin Love Sells 15,000 Shares of Replimune Group Inc Stock
Colin Love Sells 15,000 Shares of Replimune Group Inc Stock
Dean S. Adler Sells 6,226 Shares of Safehold Inc Stock
Dean S. Adler Sells 6,226 Shares of Safehold Inc Stock
Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Stock
Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Stock
Hélène Hallak Sells 46,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc Stock
Hélène Hallak Sells 46,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc Stock
Lanxess Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts
Lanxess Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts
RWE Given a €37.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
RWE Given a €37.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report