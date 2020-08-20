Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

ACEL stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

