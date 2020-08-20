Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Joseph acquired 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

