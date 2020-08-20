Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Arco Platform from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

Arco Platform stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $916.19 million, a PE ratio of 171.28 and a beta of 0.77. Arco Platform has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $538,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 177.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $9,121,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $379,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

