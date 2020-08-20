Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.