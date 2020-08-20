Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,106.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

